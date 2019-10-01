The Union Slough National Wildlife Refuge auto tour route will be open from Saturday, Oct. 5 until Monday, Oct. 14, in celebration of National Wildlife Refuge Week.

Visitors are welcome to drive the tour route from sunrise to sunset during those dates. The auto tour route begins at the refuge headquarters and takes visitors along a four and one-half mile drive of wetland, open water, and prairie habitat.

Visitors of all ages are encouraged to come inside the headquarters building and check out the interpretive displays. Indoor exhibits are open to the public from 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday-Friday. The Union Slough NWR is located six miles east of Bancroft on County Road A-42.

For further information, call 515-928-2523.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments