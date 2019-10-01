The Union Slough National Wildlife Refuge auto tour route will be open from Saturday, Oct. 5 until Monday, Oct. 14, in celebration of National Wildlife Refuge Week.
Visitors are welcome to drive the tour route from sunrise to sunset during those dates. The auto tour route begins at the refuge headquarters and takes visitors along a four and one-half mile drive of wetland, open water, and prairie habitat.
Visitors of all ages are encouraged to come inside the headquarters building and check out the interpretive displays. Indoor exhibits are open to the public from 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday-Friday. The Union Slough NWR is located six miles east of Bancroft on County Road A-42.
For further information, call 515-928-2523.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.