Union Slough National Wildlife Refuge recently announce the auto tour route is now open until Thursday, September 20, 2019. Union Slough NWR is located 6 miles east of Bancroft on County Road A-42.
Visitors are welcome to drive the tour route from sunrise to sunset during those dates. The auto tour route begins at the refuge headquarters and takes visitors along a four and one-half mile drive of wetland, open water, and prairie habitat. Toward the beginning of the tour route, there is an observation platform with two spotting scopes overlooking a large portion of the refuge.
Along the tour route, a variety of wildlife including duck broods, trumpeter swans, great blue herons, shorebirds, pelicans, grassland birds, and white-tailed deer may be seen. In addition, many wildflowers and warm-season grasses are at peak bloom. Remember, wildlife are generally most active when temperatures are cooler, therefore the best times to view wildlife are early morning and early evening.
Visitors of all ages are encouraged to come inside the headquarters building and check out the interpretive displays. Indoor exhibits are open to the public from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.
