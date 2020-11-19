UNI basketball to face West Virginia in opener

CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa basketball's Thanksgiving plans have changed.
Within a 24-hour period of time, UNI went from planning to open the season in Lincoln, Nebraska, to a signed contract to participate in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
UNI will now debut against West Virginia at 1 p.m. on Wednesday in a game televised on ESPN. The Panthers will face either Saint Mary's or Memphis the following day. South Dakota State, Utah State, along with former Missouri Valley Conference rivals Wichita State and Creighton round out the field for the event that concludes with UNI's third game set for Nov. 27.
“This all happened in the last 24 hours," UNI coach Ben Jacobson said Wednesday afternoon. "This wasn’t something that we were looking for. This opportunity came up two weeks ago when the Sioux Falls tournament had somebody pull out because of COVID. They called us and asked us if we would take their place two weeks ago and I told them no.
"We had given our word to Nebraska, we had our two opponents, they understood that and they moved on and we moved on."
While Jacobson admitted he wasn't going to go into all the details publicly, he said a little bit of uncertainty surfaced Tuesday with regard to his team's second opponent at the Nebraska event. Later Tuesday, tournament organizers in Sioux Falls randomly called to see if UNI would be interested in taking Texas A&M's place in their field after the Aggies dropped out of their event.
"It was not something we were looking for," Jacobson reiterated. "I don’t like doing it. There’s teams that are going to Nebraska still that were counting on us being there. I do not like that part at all. But given all the conversations that happened over the last 24 hours and where things were at, this was the right decision.
"I know it’s the right decision. I just don’t like having to do it a week before the event when other teams are counting on us somewhere else."
West Virginia handed UNI its only nonconference loss last season. The Panthers led that game by 15 points with just under 11 minutes remaining before the Mountaineers rallied for a 60-55 victory.
"Us having that rematch from playing them last year and coming up short, I just know my team is ready and fired up to come out this year and compete," UNI senior Tywhon Pickford said.
UNI's complete nonconference schedule is coming into focus.
The Panthers will travel to Atlantic 10 favorite Richmond on Dec. 9 before returning home to face Green Bay on the Dec. 12. UNI will then play at Wisconsin on Dec. 15 and at Marshall on the Dec. 19.
Jacobson plans to host a pair of non-Division I opponents for his team's remaining two games.
Indeed, it's been a busy couple of months for associate head Kyle Green. He's a key person working the phones to coordinate scheduling.
"He’s been big time for us and I appreciate it a lot," said his son, UNI's standout point guard AJ Green. "He’s been very stressed out, busy trying to find us games and trying to find us quality games so that we can play good teams and show what we have on this team.
"He’s been at it non-stop calling different universities trying to schedule games. What he has put together for us right now, it’s great."
Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.
