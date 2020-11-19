UNI basketball to face West Virginia in opener

CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa basketball's Thanksgiving plans have changed.

Within a 24-hour period of time, UNI went from planning to open the season in Lincoln, Nebraska, to a signed contract to participate in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

UNI will now debut against West Virginia at 1 p.m. on Wednesday in a game televised on ESPN. The Panthers will face either Saint Mary's or Memphis the following day. South Dakota State, Utah State, along with former Missouri Valley Conference rivals Wichita State and Creighton round out the field for the event that concludes with UNI's third game set for Nov. 27.

“This all happened in the last 24 hours," UNI coach Ben Jacobson said Wednesday afternoon. "This wasn’t something that we were looking for. This opportunity came up two weeks ago when the Sioux Falls tournament had somebody pull out because of COVID. They called us and asked us if we would take their place two weeks ago and I told them no.

"We had given our word to Nebraska, we had our two opponents, they understood that and they moved on and we moved on."