UI expert plays key role in vaccine

Considering all that information and his own knowledge in the area — which is extensive — Perlman found the science behind the vaccine’s purported 95-percent efficacy sound.

“A few things were persuasive,” he said. “First of all, in terms of safety, we know that most safety issues occur in the first two months. And this vaccine has been around for two months, so we should have pretty good knowledge about the safety.

“In terms of efficacy, it was better than anyone could imagine,” he said. “It’s more protective, and with minimal side effects.”

The vaccine, which gained FDA approval one day after Perlman’s committee recommended it, made its way Monday into the arms of front line health care workers across the United States — including those at Perlman’s home institution: the UI Hospitals and Clinics.

Patricia Winokur, executive dean of the UI Carver College of Medicine and principal investigator for UI’s Pfizer clinical trial site, was among UIHC leaders who received a vaccine dose Monday. In comments to reporters, she praised Perlman’s work as having paved the way for rapid COVID-19 vaccine development this year.