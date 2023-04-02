The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has awarded the Mason City Chamber of Commerce with its designation of Accredited with 5 Stars for its sound policies, effective organizational procedures, and positive impact on the community.

“This accomplishment by the Mason City Chamber is an acknowledgement of their truly excellent work,” said Raymond P. Towle, U.S. Chamber Vice President, Federation Relations and IOM in a statement. “These Accredited chambers are recognized for their ability to serve as a resource to their region’s businesses while maintaining transparent governance practices, sound financial controls, safe work environments, effective communications, and value in programming.”

In order to receive Accreditation, a chamber must meet minimum standards in their operations and programs, including areas of governance, government affairs, communications, and technology. This extensive self-review can take six to nine months to complete.

“We’re proud of this accomplishment,” said Robin Anderson, President & CEO in the statement. “It’s been so gratifying to hear from colleagues across the country who have called to congratulate us on this achievement. In our world, this is a big deal. I am so proud of our team."

Chamber Board Chairperson Jane Fischer weighed in on the distinction: “We have such a great team of volunteers and staff. It takes a quality organization to continue to grow and change to support the needs of local businesses and employees for more than 100 years. This award demonstrates how special our chamber is,” she said in the press release.