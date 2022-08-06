Two long-time county employees say goodbye

A celebration and farewell was held at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse on Wednesday as two long-term employees said their goodbyes.

Cheryl Lutz has worked in the County Auditor’s Office for more than 30 years and has seen a lot of elections come and go. “Every election is different,” said Lutz, who worked under the election deputy.

“It’s been very interesting,” Lutz said. “I’ve enjoyed working with the public, and I’ve had some good people to work with.”

She said she doesn’t plan to just walk away.

“I’ll probably still help in some capacity as a precinct worker (for elections),” Lutz said.

Paula Lemke has worked at the courthouse for almost 20 years. Her business card lists her as GIS coordinator. What that really means is, “I work with all the departments,” she said with a grin.

GIS stands for geographic information systems. She is the person who created and updates the layers upon layers of government information. Every time you click on a Cerro Gordo County website link you can bet she had a hand in it.

As for her retirement plans, “I leave first thing tomorrow for Colorado,” Lemke said. After picking up her great-niece they will travel to California to visit an elderly aunt. “I plan to travel,” she said.

Lemke said she purchased a house in Arizona where she will spend her winters. She will still be doing GIS work for an architecture and engineering firm there.

She said she also will be doing a lot of educational work with youth organizations such as the Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts and 4-H. “I’ll show them how to use software to create maps and stories,” Lemke said.