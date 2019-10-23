The Gypsy Junk Fest vintage and antique show and sale returns to the Olson Building at North Iowa Events Center, 3-8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26.
Numerous displays will showcase vintage items, antiques, salvaged goods, rescued furniture and large assortment of Mid-century Modern and art deco finds for sale.
The event will also feature antique appraisals, retro music, trivia with prizes, food, and bloody marys.
Daily admission is $3 per person. Parking is free.
Visit the Weekend Junk Warriors Facebook page for more details.
The North Iowa Events Center is located at 3700 Fourth St. SW, Mason City.
