Gypsy junk fest

A large variety of vintage wares and antiques can be found at the Gypsy Junk Fest Oct. 25-26.

The Gypsy Junk Fest vintage and antique show and sale returns to the Olson Building at North Iowa Events Center, 3-8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26.

Numerous displays will showcase vintage items, antiques, salvaged goods, rescued furniture and large assortment of Mid-century Modern and art deco finds for sale.

The event will also feature antique appraisals, retro music, trivia with prizes, food, and bloody marys.

Daily admission is $3 per person. Parking is free.

Visit the Weekend Junk Warriors Facebook page for more details.

The North Iowa Events Center is located at 3700 Fourth St. SW, Mason City. 

