Bob

FOREST CITY | Join us to help friends and family celebrate Bob's 90th Birthday on Sunday, March 10.

The party will be from 1 - 4 pm in the Community Room of the Titonka Savings Bank on Hwy 69 in Forest City.

Everyone welcome, no gifts please.

