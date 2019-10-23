Turkey Valley 3, Riceville 0

The Riceville volleyball team got swept by Turkey Valley in the first round of the Class 1A, Region 6 tournament on Tuesday. The Wildcats lost by set scores of 25-12, 25-13, and 25-20. 

With the loss, Riceville ended its season with a 4-22 overall record. Turkey Valley advances to the regional quarterfinals, where the Trojans will face Tripoli. 

