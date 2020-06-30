Trump faces pressure over bounties

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, one of the Democrats who attended the briefing, said it was "inexplicable" why Trump won't say publicly that he is working to get to the bottom of the issue and why he won't call out Putin. He said Trump's defense that he hadn't been briefed was inexcusable.

"Many of us do not understand his affinity for that autocratic ruler who means our nation ill," Schiff said.

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., a freshman and former Navy helicopter pilot and Russia policy officer, said White House chief of staff Mark Meadows briefed the group. She said the Democrats told the White House briefers that the president should make a statement.

"These are very concerning allegations and if they're true, Russia is going to face repercussions," Sherrill said. "We really pushed that strongly in the meeting."

She wouldn't say how the White House officials reacted or say if the briefers told the Democrats that in fact Trump had been briefed.

Trump and his aides set a high bar for briefing a president since it is rare for intelligence to be confirmed without a shadow of doubt before it is presented to senior government decision-makers.