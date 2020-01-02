Trump administration imposes ban on vaping flavors to protect youth, but stops short of full ban

The Trump administration announced on Thursday a temporary ban on many candy- and fruit-flavored vaping products in an effort to curb an epidemic of e-cigarette use among teens.

The decision means that manufacturers of certain vaping products in youth-friendly flavors must stop selling the products within 30 days of the ban. If they want to resume sales, they will need to convince the Food and Drug Administration that the pod flavors are safe and appropriate for the public.

But the new ban does not extend to menthol flavoring, and that represents a retreat from an earlier White House plan to bar “all flavors” other than tobacco.

The new policy will also leave Juul, the leading e-cigarette among teens, largely untouched. The company suspended nationwide sale of sweet flavors like mango and cucumber in October, then added mint to the list in November. It still sells menthol pods.

“Our action today seeks to strike the right public health balance by maintaining e-cigarettes as a potential off-ramp for adults using combustible tobacco while ensuring these products don’t provide an on-ramp to nicotine addiction for our youth,” the Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement on Thursday.