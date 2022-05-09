TRI Clear Lake in need of volunteers

Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is looking for volunteers for May 28 for TRI Clear Lake.

According to an email from Chamber of Commerce, the greatest need is run and bike course marshals. As a course marshal, you'd be monitoring an intersection to help keep athletes safe. The race starts early in the morning.

TRI Clear Lake will be on May 28.

Here is how to sign up:

Click this link: https://signup.com/go/gTbZBbX

Review the options listed and choose the spot or spots you'd like

Sign up

Get a free TRI Clear Lake t-shirt

The volunteer registration site does not share your email address with anyone. People may also 641-357-2159 or trish@clearlakeiowa.com sign up.

