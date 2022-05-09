 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TRI Clear Lake in need of volunteers

  • Updated
  • 0
TRI CLear Lake pre-race

TRI Clear Lake participants get ready for the race.

Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is looking for volunteers for May 28 for TRI Clear Lake.

According to an email from Chamber of Commerce, the greatest need is run and bike course marshals. As a course marshal, you'd be monitoring an intersection to help keep athletes safe. The race starts early in the morning.

TRI Clear Lake will be on May 28.

Here is how to sign up:

  • Click this link: https://signup.com/go/gTbZBbX
  • Review the options listed and choose the spot or spots you'd like
  • Sign up
  • Get a free TRI Clear Lake t-shirt

The volunteer registration site does not share your email address with anyone. People may also 641-357-2159 or trish@clearlakeiowa.com sign up.

Abby covers education and entertainment for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

