The Office of U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, recently announced upcoming traveling office hours in Iowa.

Representatives from Senator Ernst’s office will be available to assist Iowans with problems or questions about eligibility involving issues like Social Security, veterans benefits, military affairs, passports, immigration issues, and other federal programs.

Representatives will be available in

Hancock County from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov.6 , at the Britt Public Library, 132 Main Avenue St., Britt.

Winnebago County from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Forest City Public Library, 115 East L Street, Forest City.

Senator Ernst will not be at the traveling office hours.

