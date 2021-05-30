In 2020, tourism in North Iowa was a mixed bag. In 2021, experts expect a major rebound.

For Mason City, hotel/motel tax revenues, which are distributed quarterly, went down by about $265,432 between 2019 and 2020. What that meant in terms of actual hotel occupancy is that rates dropped some 30% (from the mid-70s to the mid-40s) with an average daily rate drop of 7.5%.
According to Visit Mason City Executive Director Lindsey James, those final numbers could well be worse when all is said and done because of the ways in which the COVID-19 pandemic was disruptive for travel.
"With so many places closed last year (including modified hours at our Visitor Center), it was a bit more challenging to keep a pulse on visitor traffic in the community," she wrote in an email.
For neighboring Clear Lake, it was a similar story. Libbey Hohn, the director of tourism at the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce, said that in 2020 the town saw a decrease of 19.94% in hotel/motel tax income from the year prior.
But while those lodging numbers were down in the midst of a pandemic, there were recreational opportunities that thrived. Both James and Hohn acknowledged that visitors who did come gravitated to parks and trails and that such outdoor spaces stayed busy all summer long. This year, they're hoping to build on those bright spots.
"It will take us a while to recover to pre-pandemic levels but we're headed in the right direction and it's happening much quicker than we initially anticipated," James wrote.
One data point James takes as a good sign is that both hotel occupancy and average daily rate have been on what she called a "steady upward climb since mid-February."
In May alone, she said that her organization welcomed in three motorcoach groups and is soon expecting a large group of car collectors for a day trip.
"We're working with numerous (groups) to plan large group events (sports, meetings, convention) that will be held here in the next 2-18 months," she wrote.
Hohn had a similar story to offer. "Already, even the beginning of May, we have seen people in our visitor center at a much higher pace than typical years," Hohn said.
Tammy Domonoske, the park manager for the nearby McIntosh Woods State Park, a 60-acre on the northwest shore of Clear Lake, said that nice days in the month of May have meant that the campgrounds are full and parking lots are filling up. Per Domonoske, park attendance numbers were up about 25% in 2020 despite being closed for several weeks in April.
"It's going to continue," Domonoske said.
One county over from Cerro Gordo, Winnebago naturalist Lisa Ralls wrote in her December 2020 column "Welcome to your Outdoors" that Thorpe Park saw campers spend 355 nights in 2020, compared to 195 nights in 2019, an 82% bump. At Dahle Park, it was a 262% increase for total camping nights from 77 to 279.
In Hancock County, Conservation Board Director Cale Edwards said that parks and campsites were booked solid every weekend. For the fiscal year, which ended on June 30, the park’s numbers were up 33 percent, and Edward said that the county has seen revenue increase by a third which he described as a "record-breaking year."
For 2021 to break records, James noted that it will be more than just outdoor activities that put's the year over the top.
"I think people are still seeking opportunities to get outdoors, but they're also excited for the return of events," she wrote.
