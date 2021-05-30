In 2020, tourism in North Iowa was a mixed bag. In 2021, experts expect a major rebound.

For neighboring Clear Lake, it was a similar story. Libbey Hohn, the director of tourism at the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce, said that in 2020 the town saw a decrease of 19.94% in hotel/motel tax income from the year prior.

But while those lodging numbers were down in the midst of a pandemic, there were recreational opportunities that thrived. Both James and Hohn acknowledged that visitors who did come gravitated to parks and trails and that such outdoor spaces stayed busy all summer long. This year, they're hoping to build on those bright spots.

"It will take us a while to recover to pre-pandemic levels but we're headed in the right direction and it's happening much quicker than we initially anticipated," James wrote.

One data point James takes as a good sign is that both hotel occupancy and average daily rate have been on what she called a "steady upward climb since mid-February."

In May alone, she said that her organization welcomed in three motorcoach groups and is soon expecting a large group of car collectors for a day trip.

