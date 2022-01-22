'Toughness' the difference in Iowa's victory over Penn State

IOWA CITY – One word.

That’s all it took for Penn State basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry to describe the difference between his team and an Iowa team which pulled away to a 68-51 victory Saturday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“Toughness,’’ Shrewsberry said.

That toughness allowed the Hawkeyes to overcome a 22-10 first-half deficit to out-rebound the Nittany Lions.

It allowed Iowa to get down and defend, holding a second straight opponent to 33-percent shooting or less from the field.

That toughness allowed Iowa to persevere following a challenging week of travel and a struggle-filled 48-46 loss at Rutgers on Wednesday.

“To get back to .500 in the Big Ten, that was big for us,’’ Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon said. “It’s been a rough week. Two road games, we get from Rutgers at 3 in the morning, the car didn’t start, get home at 4 o’clock, didn’t play well. We needed this.’’

Bohannon said he needed it, shaking off a couple of off-shooting performances to join three other Hawkeyes in double figures with an 11-point game.

The second of his three 3-point baskets put Iowa ahead to stay at 26-25 with 1 minute, 32 seconds to play in the opening half and his third came fueled a 9-2 spurt early in the second half which extended the Hawkeye lead to double digits.

By then, Iowa had sharpened its attack and attitude.

From Shrewsberry’s perspective, the Hawkeyes were coming at the Nittany Lions from every direction.

Quicker to the ball. Quicker to the boards. Quicker to the basket.

“They flipped the game on us, did the things in the second half we needed to do to win,’’ Shrewsberry said. “They punished us on the offensive boards in after halftime. They were the tougher team tonight.’’

Keegan Murray led the Hawkeyes with 15 points and eight boards, collecting 10 of his points and all but one of his rebounds in the final 20 minutes.

He had plenty of help.

Kris Murray scored 10 of his 13 points and Patrick McCaffery finished off an 11-point effort to help the Hawkeyes grow a 30-25 halftime lead.

Keegan Murray and Kris Murray combined for 19 of the 21 points Iowa scored from the 11:26 mark in the second half until Keegan Murray ignored an 0-for-6 start from 3-point range to hit one which put Iowa up 64-49 with 2:12 left in the game.

“We almost expect that from Keegan, but I’m really happy for Kris,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “The other night he didn’t get anything going … but he stepped up, hit some big buckets, some free throws. I’m proud of him.’’

Kris Murray said the Hawkeyes did what they needed to do in the second half to secure the victory.

“We knew we had to have a better second half,’’ he said. “We made it a point to rebound. We knew we had to if we wanted to have a chance to win the game.’’

And that is when toughness became a deciding factor.

“We’re not going to let teams out-tough us,’’ Kris Murray said. “This was a Big Ten game, a big game for us, and we needed to get after it.’’

That included limiting Penn State to 33 percent shooting, just over the 31-percent effort Rutgers had against the Iowa defense on Wednesday.

“We’ve been playing a lot better defense the last couple of games. We’re committed to that,’’ Kris Murray said.

It proved to be a collective effort, much to Shrewsberry’s chagrin.

“They’re a hard team to beat when they all step up,’’ Shrewsberry said. “That’s what good teams do.’’

Eight of the nine Hawkeyes who played in the game had at least two rebounds and eight players scored.

Patrick McCaffery helped Iowa get off to a quick start, scoring eight of his 11 points in the first six minutes of a game the Hawkeyes led for all but 51 seconds.

That occurred late in the first half when Seth Lundy knocked down a 3-point basket from the right wing to give Penn State (8-8, 3-5 Big Ten) a 25-23 advantage with 2:21 to go in the opening half.

Bohannon answered on Iowa’s next possession with his second 3-pointer and Kris Murray followed with one with :53 to play in the first half as part of a run of seven unanswered points by Iowa that ended the first half.

That ending proved to be just a beginning for the Hawkeyes (14-5, 4-4).

“I thought we had more focus, more activity to the glass in the second half. We just wanted some offensive rebounds. We missed 15 shots (in the first half) and didn’t get any back,’’ Fran McCaffery said, referencing his teams one offensive board in the first half.

“Our defense was pretty good, but they were just destroying us on the glass. That had to change if we were going to give ourselves a chance to win.’’

