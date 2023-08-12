Today's highlight

On Aug. 12, 1953, the Soviet union conducted a secret test of its first hydrogen bomb.

On this date

In 1867, President Andrew Johnson sparked a move to impeach him as he defied Congress by suspending Secretary of War Edwin M. Stanton, with whom he had clashed over reconstruction policies. (Johnson was acquitted by the Senate.)

In 1898, fighting in the Spanish-American War came to an end.

In 1944, during World War II, Joseph P. Kennedy Jr., eldest son of Joseph and rose Fitzgerald Kennedy, was killed with his co-pilot when their explosives-laden Navy plane blew up over England.

In 1960, the first balloon communications satellite — the Echo 1 — was launched by the united States from Cape Canaveral.

In 1964, author Ian Fleming, the creator of James Bond, died in Canterbury, Kent, England at age 56.

In 1978, Pope Paul VI, who had died Aug. 6 at age 80, was buried in St. Peter's Basilica.

In 1981, IBM introduced its first personal computer, the model 5150, at a press conference in New York.

In 1985, the world's worst single-aircraft disaster occurred as a crippled Japan airlines Boeing 747 on a domestic flight crashed into a mountain, killing 520 people. Four survived.

In 1994, in baseball's eighth work stoppage since 1972, players went on strike rather than allow team owners to limit their salaries.

Ten years ago: James "Whitey" Bulger, the feared Boston mob boss who became one of the nation's most-wanted fugitives, was convicted in a string of 11 killings and dozens of other gangland crimes, many of them committed while he was said to be an FBI informant. (Bulger was sentenced to life; he was fatally beaten at a West Virginia prison in 2018, hours after being transferred from a facility in Florida.)

Five years ago: Fewer than two dozen white nationalists showed up for a rally near the White House, where thousands of counter-demonstrators had gathered to send a message that racism is unwelcome. a year after the violence at a rally of white supremacists and other extremists in Charlottesville, Virginia, the mother of Heather Heyer, the woman killed while protesting against that rally, visited the site of the attack and said the country's racial wounds had not healed. Brooks Koepka wins the PGA Championship in St. Louis; tiger Woods finished second after a final-round score of 64.

