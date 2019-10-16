Mason City 3, Fort Dodge 2
The Mason City volleyball team won its penultimate match of the regular season Tuesday, as the Mohawks took down Fort Dodge in five sets.
The Mohawks took the first set from the Dodgers, 25-16, and then lost sets two and three by scores of 25-20 and 25-18. Mason City took the final two frames 25-20 and 15-7, to improve to 10-21 on the season.
Senior Grace Tobin finished with an impressive 29 kills on the night, to break the single season team record of 288 kills, set by Nikki Tierney in 2003. Tobin now has 289 kills on the season.
Setter Cassie Seivers had 39 assists for the night, while Emily Wittnebel had 37 digs.
"We got off to a great start and then flattened out in sets two and three," coach Curt Klaahsen said. "The team pulled itself together and played a great last two sets to win the match. I am very proud of the strength and toughness we showed in a tough environment.
We look forward to hosting Charles City in the first round of tournaments on the 23rd."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.