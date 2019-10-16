The Mason City volleyball team won its penultimate match of the regular season Tuesday, as the Mohawks took down Fort Dodge in five sets.
The Mohawks took the first set from the Dodgers, 25-16, and then lost sets two and three by scores of 25-20 and 25-18. Mason City took the final two frames 25-20 and 15-7, to improve to 10-21 on the season.
Senior Grace Tobin finished with an impressive 29 kills on the night, to break the single season team record of 288 kills, set by Nikki Tierney in 2003. Tobin now has 289 kills on the season.
Setter Cassie Seivers had 39 assists for the night, while Emily Wittnebel had 37 digs.
"We got off to a great start and then flattened out in sets two and three," coach Curt Klaahsen said. "The team pulled itself together and played a great last two sets to win the match. I am very proud of the strength and toughness we showed in a tough environment.
We look forward to hosting Charles City in the first round of tournaments on the 23rd."
Lake Mills 2, Hampton-Dumont 0/North Butler 2, Hampton-Dumont 0/Hampton-Dumont 2, Nashua-Plainfield 1: The Hampton-Dumont volleyball team won 1-2 in three matches at Nashua-Plainfield on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs began the day by getting swept by Lake Mills and North Butler, but salvaged the day with a 2-1 win over the Huskies.
The Bulldogs lost the first set, 25-18, but won the final two sets by scores of 25-17, and 18-16.
Hampton-Dumont fell to 9-20 on the season. They will play again on Thursday, at Iowa Falls-Alden.
St. Ansgar 3, Riceville 0: The St. Ansgar volleyball team crushed Riceville in three sets on Tuesday, as the Saints improved to 16-9 with a sweep.
St. Ansgar won the first set by a score of 25-6, then won set two 25-8, and then finished the Wildcats off with a 25-14 win in the third and final frame.
Junior Blayne Koster had a team-high nine kills for the Saints, while Hali Anderson led the way in assists, with 23.
For Riceville, the loss dropped them to 2-23 on the season. They will play the final match of the regular season on Tuesday, at Turkey Valley. The Saints will play on Tuesday against Northwood-Kensett.
Newman Catholic 3, Eagle Grove 0: Near the end of a tough season, the Newman Catholic volleyball team experience a bright spot on Tuesday night, as the Knights swept Eagle Grove in straight sets, for their third win of the season.
The Knights won the first two sets by identical scores of 25-18, and the final set, 25-14. Junior Emily Udelhofen had a team-high 11 kills on the day, while Claire McCardle had 16 assists.
The Knights will play on Saturday in a triangular at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura. They are now 3-13 on the year.
Lake Mills 2, North Butler 0/North Butler 2, Hampton-Dumont 0/North Butler 2, Nashua-Plainfield 0: The North Butler volleyball team won two of its three matches on Tuesday night at Nashua-Plainfield High School, as the Bearcats lost to Lake Mills, but swept Hampton-Dumont and Nashua-Plainfield in straight sets to improve to 23-9 on the season.
North Butler will finish the regular season on Tuesday with a game against Rockford.
North Iowa 3, Northwood-Kensett 0: The North Iowa volleyball team swept aside Northwood-Kensett on Tuesday night, beating the Vikings in straight sets by scores of 26-24, 25-14, and 25-14.
Sophomore Leah Kramersmeier had a team high 11 kills for the Bison, while senior Cassie Peterson close behind at eight. Senior Hannah Main had 25 of the Bison's 29 assists, and senior Sydney Sabin contributed 16 digs.
With the win, the Bison improved to 15-11 on the season. They will play again on Saturday, in a tournament at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura. The loss drops the Vikings to 5-13.
Lake Mills 2, North Butler 0/Lake Mills 2, Nashua-Plainfield 0/Lake Mills 2, Hampton-Dumont 0: The Lake Mills volleyball team dominated the competition on Tuesday in three matches at Nashua-Plainfield High School, as the Bulldogs swept the Bearcats, Huskies, and Bulldogs in three easy matches.
Junior Kylie Greenfield finished with 29 kills on the day, as the Bulldogs crept closer to their goal of 30 wins on the season. The Bulldogs will play on Saturday, at Algona.
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0: The Garner-Hayefield-Ventura volleyball team fell in three sets on Tuesday night to the Cowboys, by set scores of 25-9, 25-13, and 25-12.
It was a tough night for the Cardinals, as sophomore Chloe Frank and senior Carlee Frayne led the team with just five kills apiece.
With the loss, the Cardinals fell to 9-12 on the season. They will play in a home tournament on Saturday.
Charles City 3, Waukon 0: The Charles City volleyball team swept Waukon on Tuesday night, beating the Indians by set scores of 25-17, 25-20, and 25-14.
Sophomore Rachel Chambers led the team with 10 kills, to go along with six digs. Junior Toni Maloy had a team-high 14 digs, while junior Sarah Mitchell had 14 assists.
Junior Danielle Stock had an impressive six solo blocks on the night.
Charles City is now 13-23 on the year, and will play again on Saturday at New Hampton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.