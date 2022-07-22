Tiny flower garden planted ahead of RAGBRAI

Master Gardener Karen Johnson, a volunteer for the City’s beautification program and RAGBRAI’s hospitality committee, recently planted a new flower bed around the base of the Civil War soldier in Mason City’s Central Park.

The flowers highlight the number 100, representing the RAGBRAI Century Ride.

Johnson, who said that any person or group can “adopt” one of the city’s many flower beds, saw the monument planting as an opportunity. She said she feels that any rider who can finish the 100 mile route deserves recognition and this is a beautiful way to do it.

Mason City Administrative Volunteer Coordinator Mary Litterer said she coordinates the planting of 90 gardens all over Mason City with 86 volunteers and the statue area is one bed that can be adopted.

75% of the money for the new planting, as well as the downtown planters, came from Mason City businesswoman Jane Fisher, and the remainder came from the Mason City Beautification Grant, Litterer said.

Johnson, who isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty, said, “It seems like when you adopt one (flower bed) you adopt another.”