People flood downtown Clear Lake during Thursdays on Main in Clear Lake.

Clear Lake’s final Thursdays on Main event of the year will kick off at 6 p.m. on Main Street.

Visitors will find extended retail hours, a vendor street market, live music and special entertainment stages, a classic car show, kiddie amusements, and movies in the park.

Bounce houses will be open 5:30-8:30 p.m., and this week's live music starts at 7 p.m. on the 400 block and features local favorites Highway 9. 

The movie “Oceans 8” (PG-13) will be shown in City Park at 9 p.m.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525.

Photographer / Breaking News Reporter

