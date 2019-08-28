Clear Lake’s final Thursdays on Main event of the year will kick off at 6 p.m. on Main Street.
Visitors will find extended retail hours, a vendor street market, live music and special entertainment stages, a classic car show, kiddie amusements, and movies in the park.
Bounce houses will be open 5:30-8:30 p.m., and this week's live music starts at 7 p.m. on the 400 block and features local favorites Highway 9.
The movie “Oceans 8” (PG-13) will be shown in City Park at 9 p.m.
