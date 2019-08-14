Clear Lake’s Thursdays on Main event will kick off at 6 p.m. on Main Street.
Visitors will find extended retail hours, a vendor street market, live music and special entertainment stages, a classic car show, kiddie amusements, and movies in the park.
This week’s performances include special entertainment at 6:30 p.m. on the 300 block by Clear Lake Dance Team, and live music at 7 p.m. on the 400 block by Come Back Buddy.
The movie “Captain Marvel” (PG-13) will be shown in City Park at 9 p.m.
The next event will be held Aug. 22 and will feature live music by Midwest Rock n Soul Revue.
