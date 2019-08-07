Thursdays Main 3

People flood downtown Clear Lake during Thursdays on Main in Clear Lake.

Clear Lake’s Thursdays on Main event will kick off at 6 p.m. on Main Street.

Visitors will find extended retail hours, a vendor street market, live music and special entertainment stages, a classic car show, kiddie amusements, and movies in the park.

This week’s performances include special entertainment at 6:30 p.m. on the 300 block by Turbo Tumbling and live music at 7 p.m. on the 400 block by 4th and Maben. 

The movie “How to Train Your Dragon - The Hidden World” (PG) will be shown in City Park at 9 p.m.

The next event will be held Aug. 15 and will feature live music by Come Back Buddy.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525.

