The Mason City cross country team is starting to peak at the right time, in the words of their head coach Tyler Ketelsen. On Saturday, in a meet at North Linn High School, the Mohawks saw three of their runners medal, finishing in the top 20 in their respective races.
On the girls side, senior Hannah Thomas finished 16th overall in the varsity race, with a time of 20:45.8. The girls team finished eighth overall.
The boys team finished third overall, as junior Christian Rodriguez and senior Luke Mulholland both had spectacular races.
Mulholland finished 20th overall with a seaon best time of 17:45.1. Rodriguez ran a 16:54.1, five seconds off his season best, but still good enough for a fourth place finish.
The Mohawks will compete again on Thursday, at the conference meet in Marshalltown.
