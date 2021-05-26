 Skip to main content
Third arrest made in April Mason City stabbing
  Updated
A third arrest was made in an April stabbing that occurred on the north side of Mason City.

According to the Mason City Police Department, Dominic Fogarty, 17, David Gordon, 17, and Jaden Edel, 18, all of Belmond, are currently in custody at the Cerro Gordo County jail on $25,000 cash bond. 

Each of the three faces charges of two counts of first-degree robbery, a class B felony.

According to the criminal complaints:

Edel and Gordon were with friends around 6:30 p.m. on on April 1 on the 200 block of 15th Street Northeast when a fight broke out. Edel, police say, helped hold down two victims, while Gordon, stabbed them both repeatedly, and then took property belonging to the victims. 

The two victims were later taken to MercyOne North Iowa, where the hospital was locked down while the two underwent emergency surgery. Lockdowns are standard procedure when victims of violent crimes arrive at the emergency department, a representative of MercyOne said at the time of the incident.

Investigation into the incident continues; anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

Jaden Charles Edel

 Cerro Gordo County Jail
