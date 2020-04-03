These Mason City groups are accepting donations amid COVID-19

MercyOne North Iowa: N95 masks, gowns, face shields
Here in North Iowa, MercyOne announced early Thursday afternoon that it is now seeking donations of factory-made, new, in the package, personal protective equipment such as N95 masks, gowns and face shields.
That's according to MercyOne North Iowa Marketing Specialist Angie Anstine who wrote that anyone able to donate such equipment should email question@mercyhealth.com.
Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank: Monetary donations
Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank will reopen Monday, April 6 and operate 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday each week. The food bank is accepting monetary donations so that it can purchase exactly what it needs.
To donate to Hawkeye Harvest, you can send a check to the food bank at 122 S. Adams Ave., Mason City, IA 50402, or call 641-424-3073.
Mohawk Market: Monetary donations
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mohawk Market has pivoted to a grocery-delivery service open to any family in need in Mason City. It operates 100% on donations. Like Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank, Mohawk Market needs monetary donations to continue its work.
To donate to Mohawk Market through Grace Church, click here (make sure Mohawk Market is the selected recipient): http://bit.ly/3dauHgU. The link is also found on Mohawk Market's Facebook page.
United Way: COVID-19 Relief Fund
United Way of North Central Iowa has established a COVID-19 relief fund to aid nonprofit partners, emergency management and public health organizations.
To make a donation, visit unitedwaynci.org and click on the COVID-19 Disaster Relief Funds tab.
