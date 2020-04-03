These Mason City groups are accepting donations amid COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MercyOne North Iowa: N95 masks, gowns, face shields

Here in North Iowa, MercyOne announced early Thursday afternoon that it is now seeking donations of factory-made, new, in the package, personal protective equipment such as N95 masks, gowns and face shields.

That's according to MercyOne North Iowa Marketing Specialist Angie Anstine who wrote that anyone able to donate such equipment should email question@mercyhealth.com.

Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank: Monetary donations

Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank will reopen Monday, April 6 and operate 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday each week. The food bank is accepting monetary donations so that it can purchase exactly what it needs.

To donate to Hawkeye Harvest, you can send a check to the food bank at 122 S. Adams Ave., Mason City, IA 50402, or call 641-424-3073.

Mohawk Market: Monetary donations

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mohawk Market has pivoted to a grocery-delivery service open to any family in need in Mason City. It operates 100% on donations. Like Hawkeye Harvest Food Bank, Mohawk Market needs monetary donations to continue its work.