These 3 CLB&T employees volunteered for Share Life

A non-profit group that organizes a summer lunch program for qualified families in the Clear Lake School District. Instead of physically serving lunch each day, this program and their volunteers package up a weeks’ worth of lunches for the kids and delivers the food to their home. These gals helped with assembling & packing lunches to be delivered. Thanks for your help with this beneficial program, ladies!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.