You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

These 3 CLB&T employees volunteered for Share Life

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
lunch program

A non-profit group that organizes a summer lunch program for qualified families in the Clear Lake School District. Instead of physically serving lunch each day, this program and their volunteers package up a weeks’ worth of lunches for the kids and delivers the food to their home. These gals helped with assembling & packing lunches to be delivered. Thanks for your help with this beneficial program, ladies!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News