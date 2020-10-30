Theresa Greenfield: 'I got where I am today totally from the support of other people'

“I was on the City Council when a lot of the issues happened with Colby,” said Sieman, of West Des Moines. “I know what she did and how she did it. I will tell you, honestly, I’m rather saddened by the way the whole election is running period, on both sides.

“Yes, she had a job; yes, sometimes things are not easy. Sometimes you may get into a situation where you may do something that you’re not necessarily excited about but you do it because it’s your job. You work it out or you go to your boss and say, ‘How do we fix this, how do we make it better?’ And that’s what I feel Theresa did,” she said, noting many of the displaced businesses were moved to other locations.

The political attacks are something Greenfield takes in stride as she makes her first run as a Democratic nominee after an ill-fated 2018 bid for Congress. Thar run that ended when she was forced to drop out of the primary when it was revealed that her campaign manager falsified signatures on her candidate petition and she was unable to meet the requirement before the deadline.