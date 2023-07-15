Green spaces can have a profoundly positive impact on adults and children alike. Researchers at the University of Chicago found that green spaces near schools promote cognitive development in children, while visible green spaces near children's homes promote behaviors associated with self-control. Researchers also found that adults assigned to public housing units in neighborhoods with more green space were more capable of effectively performing daily activities requiring attention than those assigned to units with less access to natural environments.
The power of parks and other green spaces
