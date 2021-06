The latest podcast episode from "The Middle" is here.

"The Middle" is hosted by Pat Schultz and Barbara Hovland and produced by the Globe Gazette.

On the show, Schultz and Hovland work to find common ground as they discuss and debate various political topics.

This month, they tackle Big Tech and social media's roles in fostering -- or censoring -- communication, and how that may impact future elections.

Take a listen here:

