The Ghost Boat: The Shackleton Voyage at the Lady of the Lake in Clear Lake on Friday July 22

The Shackleton Voyage performed by Ingrid Nixon. Boarding starts at 7:30 p.m. Charter runs from 8-9 p.m. This voyage is for ages 18 and up. Tickets are $20 at the Clear Lake Public Library. Part of the Annual Iowa Storytelling Festival The Ghost Boat is back for another chilling installment. Under Shackleton’s leadership an expedition ship Endurance planned to cross Antarctica from Weddell Sea to McMurdo Sound. It was trapped in ice off the Caird coast and drifted for 10 months before being crushed in the ice. The members of the expedition then drifted on ice floes for another five months and finally escaped in boats to Elephant Island in the South Shetland Islands. Ingrid Nixon is a world-traveling storyteller who whisks listeners away on journeys of the imagination. Exploration nail-biters, tall tales, traditional and personal stories—she tells them all on international expeditions, and at venues around the country, including the National Storytelling Festival. Her creative approaches to story crafting help make ancient tales relevant to modern audiences. Lost Hearts and Other Creepy Stories is perfect for a dark and stormy night. She holds a Masters in Storytelling from East Tennessee State University. She hails from Alaska.