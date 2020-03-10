CLB&T’s financial literacy efforts play a significant part in offering support to our local schools and local students. Danielle Pace presented to the Consumer Math class at Clear Lake High School. She covered many aspects of banking, including: credit & debit cards, identity theft and being smart with social media, credit reports and many others. This is one of many occasions when we’ve made educating our youth a high priority at CLB&T. Thanks to the schools for inviting us in!