Thanks to the schools
0 comments

Thanks to the schools

  • Updated
  • 0
school

CLB&T’s financial literacy efforts play a significant part in offering support to our local schools and local students. Danielle Pace presented to the Consumer Math class at Clear Lake High School. She covered many aspects of banking, including: credit & debit cards, identity theft and being smart with social media, credit reports and many others. This is one of many occasions when we’ve made educating our youth a high priority at CLB&T. Thanks to the schools for inviting us in!

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News