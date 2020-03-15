Thank You Mar 15, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thank you for the cards & best wishes on our 75th wedding anniversary.Elroy & Allie Schulz Celebrations 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to knowWe'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Forest City Summit Forest City makes coronavirus plans with shutdown possibility Updated 11 hrs ago The City of Forest City organized plans and procedures for handling coronavirus with multiple various community entities - plans that include temporarily closing doors. Latest News Mason City nail salon ordered closed by state Updated Mar 13, 2020 A Mason City nail salon was ordered closed by the state Department of Health this week after it received several complaints about cleanliness. Mason City & North Iowa A winner is out there: Unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $50,000 Updated 1 hr ago Could it be yours? The lucky Powerball ticket was purchased at Don's Motor Mart in Lake Mills. +3 Local 'Finally home:' Clear Lake business relocates to Main Avenue Updated Mar 13, 2020 A locally-owned organic, specialty and local food grocery store has found a new home in Clear Lake. +2 Mason City & North Iowa Fundraising efforts underway for North Iowan injured in crash Updated Mar 12, 2020 Family and friends are rallying behind a Clear Lake woman who remains hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash last month. Latest News Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa inches up to 17 Updated Mar 13, 2020 There are now cases spread across four counties: Carroll, Harrison, Johnson and Pottawattamie. +20 North Iowa High School Basketball West Fork defeats St. Mary's with last second shot, advances to semifinals Updated Mar 11, 2020 In their three previous state tournament appearances, the West Fork boys basketball team had made it to the championship round, going all the … Obituaries Edward J. Caspers Mar 12, 2020 Edward J. Caspers Iowa & The Midwest Iowa coronavirus update: Bank sponsored Johnson County travel group, University of Iowa hospital patient in 'critical condition' Updated Mar 13, 2020 Johnson County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 — including one who was admitted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics Wednesday — were part of a travel group sponsored through Hills Bank and Trust. +3 North Iowa Sports Will Slaven helps Green Bay's effort to attract NFL draft Updated Mar 12, 2020 If the Green Bay Packers wind up hosting the NFL draft in 2022, a Mason City High School alum will be one person the organization can thank.