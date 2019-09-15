We sincerely appreciate the prayers and numerous kind expressions of sympathy we have received. We wish to especially thank Pastor Linda Johnson-Prestholt for her comforting presence and beautiful service and Women of the ELCA for the lunch. Your thoughtfulness will be forever treasured.
The family of Doris Dahl
