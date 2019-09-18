One Vision’s 50th Annual Benefit Walk will be held at 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in Clear Lake's City Park.
The goal for this year’s fundraiser is $50,000, which will be used to support One Vision community members in job discovery, training, and coaching as they search for meaningful jobs.
The event also features human foosball, refreshments, inflatables, food trucks, and live music by The Hepperly Band.
In the case of inclement weather, all activities will be moved to the One Vision Kinney Lindstrom Center located at 1200 Ninth St. SW., Clear Lake.
For additional information, visit www.ovbenefitwalk.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.