One Vision Walk

Kathy Yakel, Lisa Whitehurst, Gilbert Sheild and Allison Ward participate in a previous Benefit Walk.

One Vision’s 50th Annual Benefit Walk will be held at 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in Clear Lake's City Park.

The goal for this year’s fundraiser is $50,000, which will be used to support One Vision community members in job discovery, training, and coaching as they search for meaningful jobs. 

The event also features human foosball, refreshments, inflatables, food trucks, and live music by The Hepperly Band.

In the case of inclement weather, all activities will be moved to the One Vision Kinney Lindstrom Center located at 1200 Ninth St. SW., Clear Lake.

For additional information, visit www.ovbenefitwalk.org.

