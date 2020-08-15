Texas testing drops as schools reopen, prepare for football

At one point, one overwhelmed hospital on the Texas border was airlifting COVID-19 patients hundreds of miles (kilometers) north in search of open beds, and Houston this month began threatening $250 fines for not wearing face coverings in an effort to drive down infection numbers.

In recent weeks, things have improved, including a nearly 40% drop in hospitalizations since July's peak. But deaths remain high, and doctors in some parts still say they're still stretched. Texas is averaging more than 210 reported new deaths a day over the past two weeks, according to The COVID Tracking Project. On Saturday, it reported 238 deaths. Overall, the state has recorded more than 9,800 fatalities.

The rolling average of people who test positive for the virus in Texas is stubbornly elevated at 16% — a figure that itself could be a sign of insufficient testing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said a positivity rate under 10% is an indicator that a state has robust testing. Abbott has said that unless Texas gets below that number, bars are likely to stay shut.

Other states in the South clobbered by the virus this summer are also seeing improvements, including Alabama. Intensive care units remain frustratingly full there, but the average new confirmed cases each day has dropped below 1,000, from 1,800 in mid-July.