Connie Tegtmeyer

Connie Tegtmeyer, of Woden, will be honored at an Open House, from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the Woden Community Center to celebrate her 80th birthday.

Her actual birthday date is November 7t, 1939.

No gifts please.

