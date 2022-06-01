Take a Kid Fishing Tournament at Ventura Grade parking lot on Saturday June 4

Saturday Kids day tournament runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ventura Grade parking lot. They will have hot dogs, chips, and drinks. They will weigh fish and give out prizes to all that show up, regardless of whether you caught a fish. Please come and share the fishing experience with your kids. Feel free to post photos of you and your kids fishing on Clear Lake Fishing Club's Facebook page. Our club looks forward to seeing the kids every year, so come fish, eat, and pick out prizes.