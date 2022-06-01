 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Take a Kid Fishing Tournament at Ventura Grade parking lot on Saturday June 4

  • Updated
  • 0
Kid catches muskie

Hunter Palmer, 10, of Mason City, caught and released a 37-inch Muskie off the south shore in Clear Lake in May 2018. He was trying out his new "Lost Look" hook that he had just got from the bait shop down the road from where he caught the Muskie. The hook was empty and didn't have any bait on it. The fish was measured for length and quickly released back into the lake. Palmer reeled it in and a family friend helped him get it in the net. The Muskie is Palmer's first big fish.

 Kaylara Hoadley

Saturday Kids day tournament runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ventura Grade parking lot. They will have hot dogs, chips, and drinks. They will weigh fish and give out prizes to all that show up, regardless of whether you caught a fish. Please come and share the fishing experience with your kids. Feel free to post photos of you and your kids fishing on Clear Lake Fishing Club's Facebook page. Our club looks forward to seeing the kids every year, so come fish, eat, and pick out prizes.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News