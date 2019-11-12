 Grieving? Know someone who is? When you are grieving a loved one's death, the holiday season can be especially painful.

The Garner United Methodist Church’s “Surviving the Holidays” seminar helps participants prepare for the holidays and even discover hope for the future.

This free seminar will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, in the Fireside Room of Garner United Methodist, located at 885 Maben Avenue. Please use the north entrance.

This faith-based session includes a video featuring those who have experienced personal loss of a loved one, a workbook giving practical coping strategies, group discussion and refreshments.

Please plan to attend and/or share this opportunity with your friends who are grieving. For questions, contact Robin at 641-860-1704.

