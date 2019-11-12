Grieving? Know someone who is? When you are grieving a loved one's death, the holiday season can be especially painful.
The Garner United Methodist Church’s “Surviving the Holidays” seminar helps participants prepare for the holidays and even discover hope for the future.
This free seminar will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, in the Fireside Room of Garner United Methodist, located at 885 Maben Avenue. Please use the north entrance.
This faith-based session includes a video featuring those who have experienced personal loss of a loved one, a workbook giving practical coping strategies, group discussion and refreshments.
Please plan to attend and/or share this opportunity with your friends who are grieving. For questions, contact Robin at 641-860-1704.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.