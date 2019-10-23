The annual Boogie Spooktacular Halloween costume party is Saturday, Oct. 26, at the historic Surf Ballroom & Museum.
Crowd favorites Boogie and the Yo-Yoz will return to the Surf for a signature high-energy performance. Self-described as an “everything band,” the eight-member ensemble will play a wide variety of dance music, spanning different decades and genres.
Attendees must be aged 21 or older, and are invited to dress up and enter a Halloween costume contest for a prize. The event will also feature a cash bar and a coat check.
Tickets may be purchased online at www.surfballroom.com, or by calling 641-357-6151, Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance, or $20 at the door. Doors open at 8 p.m.
The Surf Ballroom & Museum is located at 460 N Shore Drive, Clear Lake.
