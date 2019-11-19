October 14, 2919
Sunshine Circle met at the home of Peggy Hanson on Monday,
October 14, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. President Dee Urbatsch called the meeting to order.
Seven members answered Roll Call. Bev Mathers and Sue Smith were unable to attend.
Terry Sprung, read the Secretary and Treasurers reports. They were approved as read.
There was no old business. For new business, election of officers was held. Kay Field will be the new president for 2020. A motion was made by Karen Westphal to nominate Bev Mathers as the new Vice President. Jean Biederman moved that nominations cease. Bev was elected Vice President by a unanimous vote. Terry Sprung will remain as secretary/Treasurer. Dee Urbatsch and Nadine Mathre will be the gift committee.
Pollyannas were received by Dee Urbatsch, Nadine Mathre and Terry Sprung.
The November 11 meeting will be held at the Nora Springs home of Nadine Mathre at 1:30 p.m. There being no other business Karen Westphal moved and Jean Biederman seconded to adjourn the meeting and play Bingo.
Dee Urbatsch and Jean Biederman tied for Bingo. They each received a prize. We all enjoyed our prizes. Peggy served a delicious lunch and shared the recipe for a chex snack mix.
Terry Sprung, Secretary
