The Annual Picnic of Sunshine Circle was held on Monday, August 12, at the rural Plymouth home of Stan and Terry Sprung at 6 p.m. A bounteous amount of food was served including homemade strawberry pie, hot apple pie and mixed berry pie along with cheesecake. Needless to say everyone was full.
We had nine members present plus six husbands and two guests, our Jr. Member, Becca Boyd and Kyle Smith. Wendell Westphal missed a great time.
Dee Urbatsch called the meeting to order at 7 p.m. Roll call was answered by all members and our junior member. Becca is going to be a junior in high school this fall. The years are passing too quickly. What fun to catch up on her. She is working at Fareway in Charles City. Terry Sprung had a birthday this month. There are no Pollyannas in September.
We will be meeting at the Nora Springs home of Karen Westphal for our Annual Silent Auction on Monday, September 9, at 1:30 p.m. This is our Annual Money Maker so bring some treasures you think others might wish to purchase. There will be no Bingo in September either.
Before we knew it, darkness was setting in and everyone was ready to head home. The ladies had to wait for the men who got involved in a game of 500. Kyle Smith and Joel Hanson were the big winners of the game.
Terry Sprung, Secretary
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.