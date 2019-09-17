Sunshine Circle met at the Osage home of Jean Biederman. President Dee Urbatsch called the meeting to order on July 8, at 1:30 p.m. Nine members answered roll call. Terry Sprung read the minutes of the June Eat Out Meeting. The Treasurer’s report remains the same. There was no old business. For new business the Annual Picnic will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, August 12, at the rural Plymouth home of Stan and Terry Sprung. Husbands are invited to attend. There being no other business to come before the group, the meeting was adjourned and we played Bingo for the rest of the afternoon. Peggy Hanson was the blackout prize winner. It is always fun to see what kinds of surprises we receive in the bags.
Jean served a delicious lunch and as usual no one went home hungry. We will see everyone next month.
Terry Sprung, Secretary
