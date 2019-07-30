Do you sometimes wonder what that bright star is you keep seeing in the nighttime sky? Maybe it’s not even a star at all.

To find out what you’re seeing, plan to attend the Winnebago County Conservation Board’s Summer Stargazing program at 9:15 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Pilot Knob State Park tower. The program is free and open to the public.

People should bring along a flashlight for the walk back to the parking lot after the program. Star charts will also be handed out to all participants to take home after the program.

For more information about the program, people can contact Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls at either 641-565-3390 or at lralls@winnebagoccb.com.

