CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Municipal Band, directed by Ken Henze and Jim Vowels, will present its “Twilight Tunes” Summer Concert Series beginning at 7:30 p.m. June 6 at Overman Park. The 40 plus-piece concert band is Iowa’s oldest. Harpist Gaylord Stauffer will provide pre-show music. The program will include Gershwin’s “Strike Up the Band,” “A Symphony of Sitcoms” by P. Jennings, "Steppin' Round" featuring xylophone soloist Matt Andrieni, and more.

The free open-air concerts are presented every Tuesday in June and July, and feature light and traditional band selections for all age groups. The Cedar Falls Rotary Club operates a concession stand with proceeds supporting the band and other community causes. There is free convenient parking, handicapped accessibility and restrooms. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for comfort. In case of rain, concerts may be watched via Facebook Live events. Tax-deductible donations supporting the band may be made to: Friends of CF Band, P.O. Box 144, Cedar Falls, IA 50613. For further information visit www.cedarnet.org/cfband or cedarfallsmunicipalband@gmail.com.