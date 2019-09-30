The latest iteration of the "Out of the Darkness" Mason City walk takes place this Saturday morning. Here's what else to know:
When- Saturday, October 5 at 11 a.m. (Check-in and registration begins at 9 a.m.)
Where- The walk begins at State Street near the mall plaza.
How to help- Registration is free and open to anyone. Walk donations are accepted through December 31 and help invest in new research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy, and support survivors of suicide loss.
