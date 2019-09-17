The Hancock County Extension office will host a Succulent Pumpkin Workshop, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the Extension Office, 327 W 8th St, Garner.
Fall in love with succulent pumpkins and enjoy an evening of creating and learning. Discussion will include the basics of succulent care and then attendees will get to create their very own fall decoration.
The best part is at the end of fall you can transplant the succulents and let them continue to grow to enhance your décor for months to come.
This program is being offered for $20, includes all supplies, by the Hancock County Extension Office. RSVP to the Hancock County Extension Office at 641-923-2856 or to nelsont@iastate.edu.
For more information, contact Taylor Nelson at nelsont@iastate.edu or call 641-923-2856.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.