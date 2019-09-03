Rep. Jane Bloomingdale, R-Northwood, released information about the Iowa Legislative Page program and is encouraging area students to apply for the 2020 session.

Each year the Iowa General Assembly employs Iowa high school juniors and seniors from across the state to serve as Pages during the legislative session. Pages are paid and many schools offer class credit for a student’s work in the Legislature.

Applications for the 2020 Legislative Page Program are due no later than Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.

For more information or to fill out an application, parents and students can visit: www.IowaHouseRepublicans.com/Page.

