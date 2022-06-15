 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stroller Strong at Clear Lake Public Library on Tuesday June 21

Boot Camp for Moms

Hannah Miller, 22 months, enjoys a snack while her mother, Stephanie Miller, exercises at a Stroller Boot Camp class at Klyde Warren Park in Dallas, on Tuesday, June 3, 2014. (Lara Solt/Dallas Morning News/MCT)

 Lara Solt

Join the Clear Lake Public Library and Clear Lake Athletics & Wellness Center as they collaborate to provide a stroller-based fitness program this summer. Caregivers can expect a roughly 60-minute workout, starting and ending at the library, and including stops along the way to incorporate additional exercises. Be sure to bring a sturdy stroller (it doesn't have to be a fancy jogging stroller), supportive shoes and a water bottle. The Youth Librarian will provide activities for the children as needed during longer stops on the route. An instructor from the Clear Lake Athletics & Wellness Center will provide the exercises throughout the hour. This class is suitable for all fitness levels. Babies and other young children in strollers are welcome; children must remain in the stroller or in a baby carrier during the walk. This group will meet weekly on Tuesday mornings until July 19. Meet at the Clear Lake Public Library at 9 a.m., weather permitting. Registration not required, but encouraged through the Clear Lake Athletics & Wellness Center online system.

Rae Burnette is a GA and Crime & Courts Reporter at the Globe Gazette. You can reach her by phone at 641.421.0523 or at Rae.Burnette@GlobeGazette.com

