Make a personalized letter for your first or last name in this throw-back class. We will create a string-art piece of your chosen letter, on a wooden board. Great to hang on the wall or give as a gift. Please bring your own hammer. Thursdays, Feb. 3 and Feb. 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Cost $40 for nonmembers and $36 for members.