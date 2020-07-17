Stifling heat, humidity for Iowa into Sunday

A period of "stifling heat and humidity" across Iowa is anticipated through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
At its peak, heat indices between 105 and 110 degrees are anticipated. For Mason City, Sunday afternoon's peak heat index is anticipated to be 106.
Heat will build throughout the day on Friday, and evening likely won't bring much relief, according to the National Weather Service, with lows in the mid-70s.
In Mason City, there is a 30 percent chance of precipitation Friday night into Saturday morning.
Currently, the large majority of Iowa is under a heat advisory, while northwest Iowa is under an excessive heat watch.
A heat advisory has been issued for all of central Iowa on Saturday.
The heat and humidity bring with them a chance of thunderstorms across the state late Saturday into Sunday; cloud cover brought by the storms could relieve some of the heat on Sunday.
The chance for thunderstorms in Mason City Saturday night is 50 percent with a low around 71.
Take standard precautions to beat the heat, like staying hydrated and cool, opting to stay indoors or in shade when possible and taking extra precautions when working outside. If possible, limit strenuous activities to the early morning or evening. And don't leave kids or pets behind in the vehicle.
Melanie Mergen is Digital Editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!