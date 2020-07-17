Stifling heat, humidity for Iowa into Sunday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A period of "stifling heat and humidity" across Iowa is anticipated through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

At its peak, heat indices between 105 and 110 degrees are anticipated. For Mason City, Sunday afternoon's peak heat index is anticipated to be 106.

Heat will build throughout the day on Friday, and evening likely won't bring much relief, according to the National Weather Service, with lows in the mid-70s.

In Mason City, there is a 30 percent chance of precipitation Friday night into Saturday morning.

Currently, the large majority of Iowa is under a heat advisory, while northwest Iowa is under an excessive heat watch.

A heat advisory has been issued for all of central Iowa on Saturday.

The heat and humidity bring with them a chance of thunderstorms across the state late Saturday into Sunday; cloud cover brought by the storms could relieve some of the heat on Sunday.

The chance for thunderstorms in Mason City Saturday night is 50 percent with a low around 71.